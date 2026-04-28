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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran envoy: No special conditions set for World Cup participation

    Football
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 13:20
    Iran envoy: No special conditions set for World Cup participation

    Iran's national team will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and has not put forward any special conditions regarding this matter, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, said in his statement to Report in Shusha.

    According to him, the preparation process is ongoing and the Iranian team has already begun training camp:

    "We hope that safe and normal conditions will be ensured at the World Cup and our team will participate in the competition like other countries."

    He added that Iran plans to participate in the competition within the framework of international rules.

    A total of 48 teams will participate in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19 this year.

    Mojtaba Demirchilou FIFA World Cup 2026 Iran
    İran səfiri Müctəba Dəmirçilu: "Dünya çempionatında iştirak üçün xüsusi şərt irəli sürməmişik"

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