Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The cost of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia infrastructure was announced.

Report informs referring to the TASS, CEO of the Organizing Committee Russia-2018 Alexey Sorokin said.

He said that this amount makes 480 bln RUR (10 bln 656 mln AZN).

Notably, 2018 World Cup matches will be held in 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities on June 14-July15.