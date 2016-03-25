Holland to honour Johan Cruyff with 14th minute silence at France friendly today

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Holland will pay tribute to Johan Cruyff by halting their friendly against France in Amsterdam on Friday night after 14 minutes for a 60-second silence.

The Dutch FA will dedicate the game to their greatest player, who died aged 68 following a battle with lung cancer, Report informs citing Daily Mail.

Cruyff wore the No 14 shirt for his country and Dutch FA director Bert van Oostveen said: 'We will start with a minute of silence for the victims in Brussels and in the 14th minute we will bring the match to a silence in memory of the greatest footballer we have perhaps ever produced.'

Feyenoord's friendly against Sparta Rotterdam on Thursday was also stopped after 14 minutes, with the players and supporters breaking into applause.

Wembley will be adorned with an image of Cruyff next Tuesday as a tribute from the FA when England face Holland in a friendly.

Cruyff, who made his name as a forward with Ajax and Barcelona, was named European footballer of the year three times during his playing career.