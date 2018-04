Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ AZAL FC that officially suspended its activities to start next season in First Division on May 3 under the name of "Shuvalan” FC, bids farewell to head coach Tarlan Ahmadov.

Report was told in the club, management of "Shuvalan" decided to put an end to cooperation with 46-year-old specialist.

The club thanked him for services rendered during that period and informed him about the decision.