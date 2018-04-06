Head coach of Armenia's national football team resigns

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Arthur Petrosyan, head coach of Armenia’s national football team was dismissed.

Report informs, the decision regarding this issue was taken as a result of meeting with Ruben Ayrapetyan, president of Armenia’s Football Federation. It was emphasized that time was running out for League of Nations, and it was necessary to make changes in the team. Meanwhile Petrosyan announced his resignation. His resignation was accepted.

The name of the new head coach will be disclosed in the forthcoming days.

It is worth mentioning that Arthur Petrosyan was appointed head coach of Armenia’s national team on October 19, 2016. Under his direction, the combined national team passed selection round of the 2018 world championship with 7 points together with Kazakhstan as the last 2 teams of E group.