Goalless draw opens XI tour of Azerbaijan Premier League

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ XI tour of Azerbaijani Premier League kicks off. Report informs, the opening match was held between "Kapaz" and "Sumgayit" football clubs.

Match in Ganja City Stadium ended in a draw. Host team ended match in a minority after Kerim Diniyev was shown a red card in 61st minute.

Thus, "Kapaz" can't win three games in a row, but "Sumgayit" five ones. Currently, Ganja team took 5th place with 12 points and "Sumgayit" in 6th place with 10 points.

Notably, another match of the day will be held in "Bakcell Arena" between "Neftchi" and "Inter".

The tour will end on November 6 with AZAL vs "Gabala" and "Zira" vs "Karabakh" matches.