Germany met England in game marking 50 years since World Cup win

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ England were unable to mark the 50th anniversary of their only World Cup win with a victory on Monday after the Three Lions were thrashed 7-2 by a Germany legends side at Upton Park.

Germany team was managed by ex-Germany and Scotland coach Berti Vogts, who also was a head coah of the Azerbaijani team.

England, who were captained by former West Ham and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, hosted a Germany team led by ex-Chelsea star Michael Ballack at the Boleyn Ground in a game held to celebrate the Three Lions' World Cup win over West Germany in 1966.

Unfortunately for England, the match - which also aimed to bid farewell to West Ham's ground ahead of the club's move to the Olympic Stadium - didn't quite go as planned.

Jens Lehmann made a superb save to deny Darren Anderton early on and, after a tight 20 minutes, it was Germany who took the lead through Hanno Balitsch.

The 35-year-old opened the scoring after he converted Marco Reich's low cross before the visitors struck again in the 30th minute.