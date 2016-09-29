Gabala and Qarabag clubs will hold next matches in Europa League

Baku. 29 September.REPORT.AZ/ Today, two Azerbaijani clubs will have a match at the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage.

Report informs, Gabala FC will play at home, Qarabag away match.

Rival of Gabala FC will be Germany's Mainz in Group C. The match in Bakcell Arena at 19:00 Baku time will be managed by referees from Lithuania.

Qarabag FC will play an away match with Italian Fiorentina in the Group J.





Europa League, group matches, II round

29 September

C group

19:00. Gabala (Azerbaijan) - Mainz (Germany)

Baku. Bakcell Arena

Points: Anderlecht - 3, Saint-Étienne - 1, Mainz - 1, Gabala - 0.

J group

21:00. Fiorentina (Italy) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Florence. Stadio Artemio Franchi

Points: Slovan - 1, Fiorentina - 1, PAOK - 1, Qarabag - 1

Notably, the teams will play next matches on October 20.