Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eiffel Tower in Paris, French capital, was lit up with colors of Turkish flag.

Report informs, the country of the European Championship, took such a step as support for Turkey after terrorist acts at Istanbul Ataturk Airport.

The tower was lit up in 'white-red' colors from 02:00 Baku time.

Notably, Eiffel Tower lights up the most supported country's flag on the social network during the European Championship.