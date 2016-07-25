Former Neftchi player signs with Portugal's top league club

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former player of Neftchi FC Ailton Ferreira Silva has been transferred to Portugal's Estoril FC.

Report informs, 21-year-old left back leased from Brazil's Fluminense for a year. Brazilian fullback will play as mercenary for the second time in his career. Last season he leased by Neftchi.

Ailton told to the official website of the Praia representative that he will help the new team to qualify for Champions League: 'Here, I was greeted very well. I hope in successes with Estoril. I think that I'm fast, physically strong player and I love charges. I'll help my new team to qualify for the Champions League, which it was very close last season'.

Notably, Estoril ranked 8th at Portugal high division.