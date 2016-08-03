Footballer disappointing Qarabag FC: 'I brought profit of several million EUR to my team'

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Football is a pleasure. Despite there were no great chance, I got an opportunity to score a goal, so we can continue'.

Report informs, Czech's Victoria FC forward Michal Krmencik said after Champions League 3rd qualifying round return match, which ended in a draw 1:1 with Qarabag FC and qualified Victoria FC for the next stage.

23-year-old forward scored a goal at 85th minute and provided the team's participation at least at Europa League group stage. He said he has difficulty to express feelings: 'I cannot put my feelings into words, I cannot express my feelings. The rival team's full-back line was very well. We are glad that, finally, we reached our goal. We weren't successful in the first time, but we gained success in the return match'.

Krmencik stressed that proved himself to head coach Roman Pivarnik, scoring the most important goal of his career. But he also noted role of the team in this success: 'I brought the next stage and profit of several million Euros to my team. These are very important in my career, my team-mates also contributed to score a goal'.

Notably, however, Qarabag ended in a draw 0:0 the away match with Victoria, the club missed victory at the home match and removed from the competition.