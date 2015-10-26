Football match to be held at Baku Olympic Stadium revealed

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Friendly match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Moldova will be held in Baku Olympic Stadium.

Report was told by the director of the stadium, Javid Garayev.

According to him, starting time of the match, which will take place on November 17 not yet been fixed .

This will be the second game, held at the Olympic stadium.The first game in the arena that holds 69 thousand viewers, held on October 10 between Azerbaijan and Italy in the Euro 2016 qualifying round.