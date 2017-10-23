FIFA will award the bests this evening

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be held in London, England.

Report informs, the event titled The Best will take place at the Palladium theater, starting at 21:30 Baku time.

The candidates for the 2017 best men's player are Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Real Madrid, Spain), Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona, Spain) and Neymar (Brazil/FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain, France).

The candidates for the best women’s player are Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela/Santa Clarita Blue Heat, USA), Carli Lloyd (USA, Manchester City, England), Lieke Martens (Netherlands/FC Barcelona, Spain).

Zinedine Zidane (France/Real Madrid, Spain), Antonio Conte (Italy/Chelsea, England), Massimiliano Allegri (Italy/Juventus) will compete for the award of the best head coach.

For the first time FIFA will also award the goalkeepers. Gianluigi Buffon (Italy/Juventus), Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Real Madrid, Spain), Manuel Neuer (Germany/FC Bayern München) are the candidates for the best goalkeeper.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Celtic FC (Scotland), FC Copenhagen (Denmark) are the candidates for the best fan award.

FIFA and the France Football magazine have presented the Ballon d'Or award for the last 6 years. Beginning from this year, FIFA will present the award by itself.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been awarded as the best footballer since 2008. Argentinian player received the Ballon d'Or 5 times, Portuguese player just 4 times.