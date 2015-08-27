FIFA President: There is no corruption in football

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ "I am able to defend myself. I have enough strength." Report informs, FIFA President Joseph Sepp Blatter said in an interview to BBC.

Commenting on his involvement in corruption in the football organization, J.S.Blatter said that he can leave his position in order to protect FIFA: "I know what I have done and haven't. My conscience is clean."

"There is no corruption in football. The corruption can occur individually in a certain stage. However, I do not see any general problem in this matter," Blatter said.