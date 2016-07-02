FIFA President offers to appoint female referees to World Cup 2018

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed the appointment of women referees at FIFA World Cup 2018, which will be held in Russia.

Report informs, G.Infantino said that FIFA will be working on this proposal: "I have a proposal for the World Cup 2018. It would be great if a woman would blow the mundiali matches in Russia. FIFA will work on this, and we see what we can do."

He also said that FIFA will do everything to ensure the safety of fans at World Cup 2018.

Notably, if the proposal is accepted, the first woman in history will blow the final matches of men's World Cup.