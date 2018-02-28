FIFA includes Azerbaijan in top 15 countries for transfer expenditure - LIST

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has announced a list of countries with highest expenditure and income on international transfers in 2017.

Report informs referring to the FIFA official website, Azerbaijan has also been included in top 15. A total deficit of $ 4.7 million was generated between revenue and expenses from transfers of country clubs. As a result, Azerbaijan ranked 14th. England is leading the list with $ 988.1 million. followed by Germany with $ 237.8 million. Expenses of Chinese clubs made $ 237.8 million. Portugal is heading the list of the most profitable clubs - $ 707.5 million. Brazil has earned $ 226.9 million, the Netherlands - $ 176.6 million. These countries are in the 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

Countries with highest expenditures

England 988.1 mln ($)

Germany 237.8

China PR 227.0

France 215.9

Italy 145.7

USA 66.3

Russia 61.9

Turkey 57.1

India 36.3

Japan 30.5

Saudia Arabia 24.1

Scotland 12.9

Mexico 7.7

Azerbaijan 4.7

Angola 3.9

The most profitable clubs

Portugal 707.5

Brazil 226.9

Netherlands 176.6

Argentina 162.1

Spain 110.0

Belgium 87.9

Austria 62.6

Ukraine 59.3

Croatia 51.8

Sweden 37.5

Greece 36.8

Switzerland 36.0

Uruguay 35.1

Poland 25.6

Serbia 23.6.