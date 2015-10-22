FC Qabala boss: We are proud to bring such high class and professional teams to Azerbaijan"

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We are proud to bring such high class and professional teams to Azerbaijan. We will do our best to beat Borussia Dortmund," Report informs, FC Qabala boss Roman Grigorcuk said at a press conference ahead the two clubs` encounter in the UEFA Europa League group stage match in Baku.

The Ukrainian coach said his side will play an offensive football against Borussia Dortmund.

Grigorcuk said “we have thoroughly analyzed the matches of our opponents”.

The game is due at the Bakcell Arena Stadium 22:00 Baku time on October 22.