Fans throw flares, storm field during Greek champions’ match

Baku.23 February.REPORT.AZ/ A police officer was injured in clashes that erupted after fans threw flares and tried to attack players during the so-called derby of the eternal adversaries in Greece - a football match between top clubs Olympiakos and Panathinaikos, Report informs foreign media.

The violence started when Panathinaikos supporters threw flares and fireworks at Olympiakos’ president Vagelis Marinakis as he attempted to walk onto the pitch before the start of the game. A group of fans charged then charged the pitch while the team was warming up in a bid to attack the Olympiakos players.