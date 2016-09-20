 Top
    Close photo mode

    England's football player retires in order to follow Islam

    Jeremy Helan intends to travel to Saudi Arabia in order to follow his religion

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Sheffield Wednesday defender Jeremy Helan is expected to announce his retirement from football at the age of just 24 in order to devote his life to Islam religion.

    Report informs citing the BBC, the versatile Frenchman, who joined the Owls from Manchester City in 2013, is understood to have informed the Championship club of his plans last week.

    Helan is a devout Muslim and reportedly intends to travel to Saudi Arabia in order to follow his religion more closely.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi