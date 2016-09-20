England's football player retires in order to follow Islam

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Sheffield Wednesday defender Jeremy Helan is expected to announce his retirement from football at the age of just 24 in order to devote his life to Islam religion.

Report informs citing the BBC, the versatile Frenchman, who joined the Owls from Manchester City in 2013, is understood to have informed the Championship club of his plans last week.

Helan is a devout Muslim and reportedly intends to travel to Saudi Arabia in order to follow his religion more closely.