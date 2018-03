Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Dutch FC Go Ahead Eagles has clarified claims on intention to transfer player of the Azerbaijani national team and Turkish FC Trabzonspor.

Report informs, the club's technical director Dennis Bekking denied claims to AD.

He said that no talks were held with the 20-year-old forward.

Notably, the Turkish media spread information that Trabzonspor will lease Ramil Sheydayev to the Dutch club.