Diego Simeone: We must believe that Qarabag could get points from Roma

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The reality is that Roma is stronger than Qarabag”.

Report informs, head coach of the Spanish club Atletico Diego Simeone said, speaking about match of Qarabag in the last round of the group round of the Champions League with the Italian Roma. Argentinean specialist noted that he is not entirely sure about the victory of the Azerbaijani team over Roma in away match.

But he also added that in football there are unexpected situations: "We must believe, to win Chelsea in England and then we'll see how our destiny turns out. Let's wait and see”.

In Group C, after 5 rounds, Chelsea with 10 points leads and qualifies for 1/16 finals. Roma with 8 points competes against Atletico for second licence. Qarabag with 2 points also lost 3rd place of Europa League qualifying round in 1/32 finals. Atletico to take the second place in the last round must win Chelsea in away match and Roma should lose points in match with Qarabag.