    PAOK FC defender : We need to be 100% focused on match with "Gabala"

    Perhaps, Panathinaikos lacked concentration, as their rivals' name was far from intimidating

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Left-back Greek PAOK, Marin Leovac cautioned the team from repeating the fate of another Greek club, "Panathinaikos" which was defeated by "Gabala" in the qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Report informs.

    In an interview for the site of the club, Croatian defender said he was glad to be the same group with the German "Borussia", as it will provide a new experience for the club.

    Speaking about the prospect of playing with "Gabala", M.Leovac said that the club needs to be 100% focused on the game, otherwise the team will have problems: "Perhaps, "Panathinaikos" lacked concentration, as their rivals' name was far from intimidating."

