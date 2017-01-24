“Bursaspor” doesn’t give up on Robert Prosinecki

© Report

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish football club “Bursaspor” hasn’t yet given up on Robert Prosinecki. Report informs, club’s board member Yüksek Çolak keeps on talks with Croatian specialist.

Club’s president Ali Ay in his statement to “beIN SPORTS” told that they want to see Robert Prosinecki heading the team. He noted that the issue will be clarified in shortest time: “I am an industrialist and support stability. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with Hamza Hamzaoglu and we broke up with him upon mutual agreement. We are looking for a new manager during 3-4 days. As a result, I decided to work with foreigner. Our colleague is in Azerbaijan now to hold talks with Robert Prosinecki. If we agree on terms, they will return here together with the manager”.

Club’s board member Yüksel Çolak met yesterday with Croatian specialist in Baku. The outcomes of long-lasting meeting will be revealed today. The club official also told that the manager will meet with AFFA president Rovnag Abdullayev: “Prosinecki is positive about offer. He told that he wants to come to “Bursaspor” and knows the club and team well. But he works for national team and has contract. He doesn’t want to leave a negative impression behind him, leaving the national team. Today he will meet with AFFA president. He will tell that his work in Azerbaijan has come to an end and that he wants to leave. If everything goes fluent, we will return together with him”.

He told that the issue with Prosinecki, who earns 1.2 mln EUR from AFFA together with his coaching team, will be clarified during the day.

Head of AFFA press and public relations department Mikayil Narimanoglu told Report, 48-year-old specialist has a contract with AFFA and he prepares for next match in 2018 World Cup qualification group against Germany scheduled to March 24: “Prosinecki told us that he had got offer from “Bursaspor”. But he decided to stay to manage national team as he has contract. There will not be any meeting with Rovnag Abdullayev. This issue has already been closed for us”.

Notably, “Bursaspor” has recently parted company with Hamza Hamzaoglu.