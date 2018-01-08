Barcelona's Coutinho officially unveiled to club supporters

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Barcelona unveiled ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

Report informs citing official website of the Catalan club, official contract with the Brazilian midfielder was signed until 2023 summer. The club president Josep Maria Bartomeu also took part in the signing ceremony.

Sale of the Brazilian player's uniform has already begun. Coutinho will wear Barcelona's No.7 of Turkish player Arda Turan. Turan is expected to play for Başakşehir.

Notably, Coutinho's transfer from Liverpool cost € 160 mln for Barcelona.