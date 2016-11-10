Baku to host seminar on preparations for Euro 2020

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host a seminar entitled "Safety and security during football matches".

Report informs referring to the AFFA official website, the event organized by UEFA will be held in Boulevard Hotel Baku on November 15. The purpose of seminar is preparations for 4 games of EURO 2020.

In accordance with the requirements of the club licensing regulations, qualified security officer and persons contacting with fans must work with clubs. The seminar dedicated to the education of those employees.

Representatives of the internal affairs bodies responsible for security matters in stadiums during international and domestic games, employees of Premier League and First Division clubs and members of the fan club, representatives of AFFA and Professional Football League, representatives of the Local Organizing Committee Islamic Solidarity Games 2017 to be held in Baku,

Employees of UEFA security department KennethSkott,Marc Timmer and Frosdick Stephen will take part in seminar.

At the end of seminar, participants will receive a certificate of participation in the event.