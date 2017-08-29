Azerbaijani national team squad visit special boarding school No 4

© Report

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the Azerbaijani national football team have visited the Republican special boarding school No 4 in Shuvalan settlement of Baku’s Khazar district.

Report informs referring to AFFA’s official Facebook page, head coach of the national team Robert Prosinecki, his assistants and the football squad met and had a sincere conversation with physically disabled children deprived of parental care.

They also played football with children.

Notably, Azerbaijani national team now is preparing for the match with Norway in Oslo on September 1 and with San Marino in Baku on September 4.