Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's national team goalkeeper Rovshan Huseynov set world record at the European Championships in Serbia. Report informs, a 25-year-old goalkeeper has overcome Italy in the first half of 15 pulses.

Thus, Russia's and Kazakhstan's Igita and Gustavo behind by the number of pulses..

Azerbaijan completed a match with Italy with 3:0.