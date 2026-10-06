Azerbaijan U20 claim friendly win over Japan
Football
- 06 October, 2026
- 18:45
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Azerbaijan's U20 national football team, currently holding a training camp in Gabala, faced Japan U20 in a friendly match.
According to Report's correspondent in the region, the match at the Gabala City Stadium ended goalless in regulation time.
The teams went directly to a penalty shootout without extra time to determine the winner.
Azerbaijan, coached by Rui Jorge, prevailed 5-4 in the shootout.
Azerbaijan U20 had lost their first friendly match 1-0 to Moldova.
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