Azerbaijan U20 claim friendly win over Japan

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Azerbaijan's U20 national football team, currently holding a training camp in Gabala, faced Japan U20 in a friendly match.

According to Report's correspondent in the region, the match at the Gabala City Stadium ended goalless in regulation time.

The teams went directly to a penalty shootout without extra time to determine the winner.

Azerbaijan, coached by Rui Jorge, prevailed 5-4 in the shootout.

Azerbaijan U20 had lost their first friendly match 1-0 to Moldova.