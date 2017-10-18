Azerbaijan's Qarabag today plays next match in Champions League

Baku.18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Qarabag FC will play the following game in the group stage of UEFA Champions League (CL)
Report informs a club representing Aghdam will play at home with Atletico club of Spain in the third round.
Although the squad led by Gurban Gurbanov lost its first match to Chelsea with 0:6 in England and to Roma with 1:2 score, they have managed to return from away match in Roma with one point (0:0).
Champions League Group C, 3rd round
18 October
20:00. "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)
The head referee: Ruddy Buquet
Linesmen: Guillaume Debart, Frédéric Cano
Additional assistant referees: Amaury Delerue, François Letexier
Fourth official: Bertrand Jouannaud (All are French).
Baku Olympic Stadium
Standing: Chelsea -6, Roma-4, Atletico-1, Qarabag -0.
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
