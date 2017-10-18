 Top
    Azerbaijan's Qarabag today plays next match in Champions League

    Aghdam club will play at home with Atletico© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku.18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Qarabag FC will play the following game in the group stage of UEFA Champions League (CL)

    Report informs a club representing Aghdam will play at home with Atletico club of Spain in the third round.

    Although the squad led by Gurban Gurbanov lost its first match to Chelsea with 0:6 in England and to Roma with 1:2 score, they have managed to return from away match in Roma with one point (0:0).

    Champions League Group C, 3rd round

    18 October

    20:00. "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)

    The head referee: Ruddy Buquet

    Linesmen: Guillaume Debart, Frédéric Cano

    Additional assistant referees: Amaury Delerue, François Letexier

    Fourth official: Bertrand Jouannaud (All are French).

    Baku Olympic Stadium

    Standing: Chelsea -6, Roma-4, Atletico-1, Qarabag -0. 

