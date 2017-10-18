Azerbaijan's Qarabag today plays next match in Champions League

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku.18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Qarabag FC will play the following game in the group stage of UEFA Champions League (CL)

Report informs a club representing Aghdam will play at home with Atletico club of Spain in the third round.

Although the squad led by Gurban Gurbanov lost its first match to Chelsea with 0:6 in England and to Roma with 1:2 score, they have managed to return from away match in Roma with one point (0:0).

Champions League Group C, 3rd round

18 October

20:00. "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)

The head referee: Ruddy Buquet

Linesmen: Guillaume Debart, Frédéric Cano

Additional assistant referees: Amaury Delerue, François Letexier

Fourth official: Bertrand Jouannaud (All are French).

Baku Olympic Stadium

Standing: Chelsea -6, Roma-4, Atletico-1, Qarabag -0.