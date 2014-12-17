Azerbaijan president allocates 1 million manats to Karabakh FC

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on successful participation of Karabakh football club at Europe League games.

Report informs according to the decree, for successful participation of Karabakh football club iat Europe League, representing the country and contribution to the development of football in Azerbaijan, the club was awarded.

1 million manats has been allocated from the Reserve Fund of Azerbaijan President considered in 2014 Budget to Karabakh football club.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure allocation of funds in the prescribed manner.