 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani national team will meet with Canada

    The two teams will meet for the first time

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team will play against Canada as part of a training session in Austria. Report informs this will be the last friendly match of team, led by Robert Prosinecki.

    Report informs the two teams will meet for the first time. The meeting which will start at 21 00 Baku time will be the last game in Austria.

    21:00. Azerbaijan - Canada

    Referee: Sasha Amhof

    Assistant referees: Stéphane De Almeida, Vital Jobin

    Fourth official: Adrien Jaccottet (all from Switzerland)

    The Canada-Azerbaijan match will be held at the Stadion Rohrbach an der Lafnitz in Rohrbach.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi