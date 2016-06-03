Azerbaijani national team will meet with Canada

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team will play against Canada as part of a training session in Austria. Report informs this will be the last friendly match of team, led by Robert Prosinecki.

Report informs the two teams will meet for the first time. The meeting which will start at 21 00 Baku time will be the last game in Austria.

21:00. Azerbaijan - Canada

Referee: Sasha Amhof

Assistant referees: Stéphane De Almeida, Vital Jobin

Fourth official: Adrien Jaccottet (all from Switzerland)

The Canada-Azerbaijan match will be held at the Stadion Rohrbach an der Lafnitz in Rohrbach.