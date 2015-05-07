All football championships suspend in Spain

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Spanish Football Federation said that it is suspending indefinitely all end-of-season games in disputes with the government, including over TV rights. All matches will be suspended from 16 May, including the domestic cup final, Report informs referring to BBC.

RFEF federation said it had acted after three months of talks with the government had failed to resolve the dispute. More than 600,000 players and 30,000 matches across the country would be affected by the suspension.

According to the Federation's statement, they are ready to resume dialogue with the country's government. The government has so far made no public comment on the federation's statement.