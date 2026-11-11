Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    AFFA representative Kifayat Mustafayeva receives UEFA appointment

    Football
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 10:19
    AFFA representative Kifayat Mustafayeva receives UEFA appointment

    Kifayat Mustafayeva, head of the Social and Environmental Sustainability Department at the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has received an appointment from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the national association's press service told Report.

    She will serve as a UEFA delegate for the UEFA Women's Champions League league phase match between Belgium's OH Leuven and Denmark's HB Køge.

    The match will take place at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, Belgium, on November 11 at 21:45 Baku time (GMT+4).

    Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) appointment UEFA
    AFFA rəsmisi Kifayət Mustafayeva UEFA-dan təyinat alıb
    Представитель АФФА Кифаят Мустафаева получила назначение от УЕФА
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