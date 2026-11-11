AFFA representative Kifayat Mustafayeva receives UEFA appointment

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Kifayat Mustafayeva, head of the Social and Environmental Sustainability Department at the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has received an appointment from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the national association's press service told Report.

She will serve as a UEFA delegate for the UEFA Women's Champions League league phase match between Belgium's OH Leuven and Denmark's HB Køge.

The match will take place at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, Belgium, on November 11 at 21:45 Baku time (GMT+4).