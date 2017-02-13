AFFA comments on news about refusal from friendly match with Iraq

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA commented on news about refusal from friendly match with Iraq.

Chairman of the AFFA Media and Public Relations Department Mikayil Narimanoghlu told Report, they had received such an offer from the Iraqi side. He said that the Iraqis wanted to hold a meeting on March 16 in Baku. However, according to M. Narimanoglu, the positive response was due to the tight schedule: Because of busy calendar they couldn't give a positive response.

"On March 9, Azerbaijani national team has a friendly away match in Qatar and the opening games of the Azerbaijan Premier League XXIII tour on March 18-19. Then, our national team will prepare for the 2018 World Cup qualifying group match with Germany on March 26".

AFFA official said they give a positive response to the cooperation with the Iraqi side. This issue can be viewed in the future.

Notably, news about refusal of Azerbaijan from friendly match with Iraq reported by the Iranian media.