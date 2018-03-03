18th round of Azerbaijani Premier League starts today

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ XVIII tour of the Azerbaijan Premier League begins today.

Report informs, matches of the week will take two days, and only one of the matches will take place in the capital.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XVIII round

March 3 (Saturday)

15:00. "Kapaz" - "Sabail"

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Rahil Ramazanov, Javanshir Yusifov, Rahim Hasanov

AFFA representative: Rauf Huseynli

Referee-inspector: Rovshan Ahmedov

Ganja City Stadium

18:30. "Sumgayit" - "Garabagh"

Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Knyaz Amiraslanov, Isgandar Aliyev, Ramil Diniyev

AFFA representative: Sakin Mammadzadeh

Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

"Kapital Bank Arena"

March 4 (Sunday)

15:30. "Gabala" - "Neftchi"

Referees: Rauf Jabbarov, Vagif Musayev, Vugar Bayramov, Omar Pashayev

AFFA representative: Shaig Hamidov

Referee-inspector: Fuzuli Najafov

Gabala city stadium

18:00. "Zira" - "Keshla"

Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Akif Amirali, Vusal Ganbarov, Orkhan Mammadov

AFFA representative: Abas Huseynov

Referee-inspector: Khagani Mammadov

Stadium of Zira Sports Complex