18th round of Azerbaijani Premier League starts today

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ XVIII tour of the Azerbaijan Premier League begins today.
Report informs, matches of the week will take two days, and only one of the matches will take place in the capital.
Azerbaijan Premier League
XVIII round
March 3 (Saturday)
15:00. "Kapaz" - "Sabail"
Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Rahil Ramazanov, Javanshir Yusifov, Rahim Hasanov
AFFA representative: Rauf Huseynli
Referee-inspector: Rovshan Ahmedov
Ganja City Stadium
18:30. "Sumgayit" - "Garabagh"
Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Knyaz Amiraslanov, Isgandar Aliyev, Ramil Diniyev
AFFA representative: Sakin Mammadzadeh
Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev
"Kapital Bank Arena"
March 4 (Sunday)
15:30. "Gabala" - "Neftchi"
Referees: Rauf Jabbarov, Vagif Musayev, Vugar Bayramov, Omar Pashayev
AFFA representative: Shaig Hamidov
Referee-inspector: Fuzuli Najafov
Gabala city stadium
18:00. "Zira" - "Keshla"
Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Akif Amirali, Vusal Ganbarov, Orkhan Mammadov
AFFA representative: Abas Huseynov
Referee-inspector: Khagani Mammadov
Stadium of Zira Sports Complex
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
