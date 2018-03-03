 Top
    Close photo mode

    18th round of Azerbaijani Premier League starts today

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ XVIII tour of the Azerbaijan Premier League begins today.

    Report informs, matches of the week will take two days, and only one of the matches will take place in the capital.

    Azerbaijan Premier League

    XVIII round

    March 3 (Saturday)

    15:00. "Kapaz" - "Sabail"

    Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Rahil Ramazanov, Javanshir Yusifov, Rahim Hasanov

    AFFA representative: Rauf Huseynli

    Referee-inspector: Rovshan Ahmedov

    Ganja City Stadium

    18:30. "Sumgayit" - "Garabagh"

    Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Knyaz Amiraslanov, Isgandar Aliyev, Ramil Diniyev

    AFFA representative: Sakin Mammadzadeh

    Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

    "Kapital Bank Arena"

    March 4 (Sunday)

    15:30. "Gabala" - "Neftchi"

    Referees: Rauf Jabbarov, Vagif Musayev, Vugar Bayramov, Omar Pashayev

    AFFA representative: Shaig Hamidov

    Referee-inspector: Fuzuli Najafov

    Gabala city stadium

    18:00. "Zira" - "Keshla"

    Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Akif Amirali, Vusal Ganbarov, Orkhan Mammadov

    AFFA representative: Abas Huseynov

    Referee-inspector: Khagani Mammadov

    Stadium of Zira Sports Complex

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi