 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakir Nuriyev: No need to change margin

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ There is no need to change 4% margin in Azerbaijan for purchase and sale of currency in cash.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Banks Association,  Zakir Nuriyev told reporters.

    According to him, the margin prevents purchasing and keeping currency by market participants for speculation purpose: 'Also, it stimulates the banks to sell currencies taking into account 4% margin'.

    Notably, on January 13, 2016, the margin applied by the commercial banks during currency exchange increased from 2% to 4%. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi