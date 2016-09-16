Zakir Nuriyev: No need to change margin

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ There is no need to change 4% margin in Azerbaijan for purchase and sale of currency in cash.

Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Banks Association, Zakir Nuriyev told reporters.

According to him, the margin prevents purchasing and keeping currency by market participants for speculation purpose: 'Also, it stimulates the banks to sell currencies taking into account 4% margin'.

Notably, on January 13, 2016, the margin applied by the commercial banks during currency exchange increased from 2% to 4%.