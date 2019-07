Baku. 17 March.REPORT.AZ/ "So much difference between sale and purchase price of foreign country not observed in any other country. It causes a lot of losses to the people".

Report informs, MP Yevda Abramov said at today's Milli Majlis plenary session.

According to him, relevant measures should be carried out: "We have experienced financial officers. Relevant works should be conducted. Otherwise, the future will be much worse".