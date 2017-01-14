Transactions with credit cards in Azerrbaijan increased

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of transactions carried out with credit cards of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan increased by 7.6% or 10 mln. AZN monthly and as of November 2016 made 142 mln. AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), volume of transactions carried out with credit cards in the country has made 87 mln. AZN, of which 50 million AZN accounted for ATMs, 37 million AZN for POS-terminals. This makes growth of over 10% in monthly comparison. According to report, transactions made through ATMs up by 4.2%, POS-terminals - 19.4%.

While the number of credit cards in circulation decreased in November 2016. The number of credit cards in November has decreased by 18,000 units or 2.6% and as of December 1, 2016 totaled 670,000 units.