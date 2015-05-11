 Top
    Volume of problem loans rose by 7% in Azerbaijan

    The index of total credit investments in national economy did not change and amounted to 20 632.3 million manats

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of overdue loans amounted to 5.9% of the total loans on April 1 in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    This figure was 5.5% as of March 1. As a whole, the volume of bad loans rose by 7%. At the beginning of the year the volume of overdue loans amounted to 5.2% of total loans, and 5.4% compared to the same period last year.

    In general, the rate of total credit investments into the economy of the country has not changed and amounted to 20 632.3 million manats, which is 65 million manats or by 0.3% less compared to the previous month.

