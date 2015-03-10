Scope of bank deposits in national currency decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku.10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan sharply reduced the amount of bank deposits in the national currency.

Despite the fact that in January of this year the volume of deposits in national currency decreased in bank deposits, the growth was observed in foreign currency.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, a decline that began in December last year, in January reached 3.3%, while deposits in foreign currency increased by 2.9%.

According to the report, as of February 1, 60.1%, or 4.276 billion manats deposits in commercial banks located in the national currency, 39.9%, or 2.845 billion manats - in foreign currency.

In December, 61.5% of deposits were in manat and 38.5% - in foreign currency.A month ago, the figures were 63.3% and 36.7%, respectively.