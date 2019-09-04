Visa International New Director for Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

Visa International announced that they applied Visa Token Service in Azerbaijan and the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has joined this service.

Report informs citing VISA that Cristina Doros, VISA Country Manager for Caucasus region, and Oleksandr Stelmakh, Director on Digital Solution for Ukraine, CIS and Southeast Europe (SEE) at VISA, will visit Azerbaijan to attend the ceremony to be held on September 10.

"Along with ABA, other banks are also working on certification of Visa Token Service technology," VISA said.

Earlier, VISA regional director for CIS and SEE Vera Platonova told Report that they were going to apply Visa Token Service for Azerbaijan.