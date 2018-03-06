Vagit Alekperov included in list of 100 richest people

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Russian businessman, President of the leading Russian oil company LUKoil, Vagit Alekperov was included in the list of 100 richest people of the world.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Forbes has made a publication.

According to the information, in total there are 10 Russian citizens, including Listen, Mordashov and Mikhelson.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been announced richest person for the first time in 2018 rating.

His success came after “Amazon” shares increased by 60% las year.