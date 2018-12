Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ USD rate in Turkey has fallen below TRY 5.7 since morning.

Report informs citing Turkish media that the USD rate is around TRY 5.67 for the first time since August 10.

EUR also has declined to around TRY 6.55.

The TRY started to go up after American pastor Andrew Brunson was released from prison in Turkey.