    US Treasury to continue sanctions policy against Russia

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The United States will continue to pursue a "tough" sanctions policy against Russia, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said summarizing the results of closed briefing in the House of Representatives.

    Report informs citing The Hill that Mnuchin said the administration of US President Donald Trump acts "toughly" against Russia. He added that the current authorities imposed more sanctions against Russia than anyone else before them.

    “We will continue to do this,” Mnuchin assured.

