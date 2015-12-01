US Embassy hosts banking expert

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States Embassy to Azerbaijan is hosting a banking expert, Professor Charles H. Allison Jr., November 30 - December 4, 2015, Report was told in the press service of the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.

Professor Allison is Chair of the Management, Leadership and Entrepreneurship Program at The New School, and Faculty Director of the Community Development Finance Lab (CDFL) at The New School. He will lead a four day training on Managing Financial Firms titled “Banking Institutions: Failures and the Future” hosted by Unibank in coordination with the Central Bank.

The focus of two part workshop is to study the failures of the banking system during the financial crisis based on real case studies. The second part of workshop is focused on analyzing regulations that have been put in place to achieve longer-term financial stability and examine how the financial system is changing in response to the financial crisis and the new regulatory environment.

Professor Allison will also visit ADA University, The Azerbaijan State Economic University and Azerbaijan University. Professor Allison is invited to Azerbaijan as part of the Alumni Max Program where alumni of U.S. government programs invite professors or mentors from their study in the U.S. to come work with their home institution in Azerbaijan.