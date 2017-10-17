 Top
    Close photo mode

    US-dollar rate starts to rise because of Taylor

    If John Taylor serves Fed chairman, interest rates will go up

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange rate of US-dollar strengthened after Stanford University economist John Taylor, a candidate for Federal Reserve chairman, made a favorable impression on President Donald Trump after an hour-long interview at the White House last week, several people familiar with the matter said.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, disclosure of the news led to a decline in the USD/EUR, the key currency pair, from 1.1820 to 1.1750. Also the dollar has risen by 0.4% against the pound sterling.

    Notably, SMBC Trust bank Simon Pianfetti, senior manager of the SMBC Trust Bank in Tokyo, said: "The Taylor-Trump talks are positive for the positive dollar. According to the Taylor rules, the Fed should already, and still should raise interest rates much more, so if he served as Chairman of the Federal Reserve for the United States interest rate the impact will be hawks”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi