US-dollar broke the mark of 60 rubles in Russia

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, US-dollar exchange rate in the Russian cash currency market has exceeded the critical mark of 60 rubles.

Report informs, US-dollar has risen in price against the background of the downward movement of oil prices, introduction of new US sanctions against Russia and gradual outflow of portfolio investments from Russian financial markets.

Analytical Group of Report predicts a rise in price of dollar to 62-63 rubles and fluctuations in its value in range of 57-63 rubles by the year end. Notably, US-dollar this year fell to a minimum of 55.72 rubles, maximum value was fixed on the first working day of a year - 61.2864 rubles. Now US-dollar in cash is sold at 60,1511 rubles.