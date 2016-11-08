Unibank Board of Directors meets a new deputy chairman

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ New deputy chairman has been assigned to Unibank Board of Directors (BD). Report informs, decision was made in extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on October 28.

Newly assigned deputy chairperson Azer Huseynov was BD member and senior risk manager.

A. Huseynov was worked in Access Bank CJSC during 2006-09, in Central Bank of Azerbaijan from 2009. to 2012 as specialist. Later he became head of banks group of the organization.

Notably, Unibank was created by merging “Mbank” founded in 1992 with “Promtechbank” founded in 1994. Its authorized stock capital is AZN 70 565 232. At present bank has 20 796 000 ordinary and 5 147 000 preference shares. Distribution of shares are as below: Eldar Mahmud oglu Garibov (Chair of Observation Committee) - 56.91 percent, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - 12.15 percent, German “DEG” investment company - 6.68 percent, Zemfira Mirza qizi Jafarova - 4.41 percent, other natural and legal entities, minority shareholders - 19.85 percent.