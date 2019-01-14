UBS sees two Fed hikes this year

https://report.az/storage/news/ad72eec845c8f0190968a9a39d3cb7a6/a188ff59-523b-445f-93cb-3a7d92548bb7_292.jpg
Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ UBS Global Wealth Management predicts the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates twice this year despite markets pricing in little chance of that happening, Report informs referring to Bloomberg.
An expanding U.S. economy and low recession risk may provide opportunities for the Fed to keep ratcheting up borrowing costs, said Min Lan Tan, head of the chief investment office for Asia Pacific in Singapore.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author