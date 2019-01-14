 Top
    Close photo mode

    UBS sees two Fed hikes this year

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ UBS Global Wealth Management predicts the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates twice this year despite markets pricing in little chance of that happening, Report informs referring to Bloomberg.

    An expanding U.S. economy and low recession risk may provide opportunities for the Fed to keep ratcheting up borrowing costs, said Min Lan Tan, head of the chief investment office for Asia Pacific in Singapore. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi