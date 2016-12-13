 Top
    Two closed banks in Azerbaijan launch payment of non-insured deposits

    They are 'Parabank' and 'Dekabank'

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Parabank” OJSC and "Dekabank" OJSC, which are in process of liquidation have launched repayment of non-insured deposits. Report was informed at the Azerbaijan Deposits Insurance Fund (ADIF).

    According to the fund, citizens will be paid their non-insured deposits up to 10 000 AZN. Deposits in amount of more 10 000 AZN will be paid in coming days and ADIF will make a relevant announcement. 

