Two closed banks in Azerbaijan launch payment of non-insured deposits

https://report.az/storage/news/c2cc1f44a92ccb56c37acd50865a78da/8faf81d6-710b-4455-b38b-c0dec8560401_292.jpg
Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Parabank” OJSC and "Dekabank" OJSC, which are in process of liquidation have launched repayment of non-insured deposits. Report was informed at the Azerbaijan Deposits Insurance Fund (ADIF).
According to the fund, citizens will be paid their non-insured deposits up to 10 000 AZN. Deposits in amount of more 10 000 AZN will be paid in coming days and ADIF will make a relevant announcement.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author